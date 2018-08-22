Zacks: Analysts Expect Servicesource International Inc (SREV) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Servicesource International’s earnings. Servicesource International also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicesource International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Servicesource International.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Servicesource International had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicesource International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Servicesource International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 2,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,343. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Bruce Dunlevie acquired 30,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,398.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,519,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 1,094,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 1,307,221 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 748.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 77,463 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 150,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

