Zacks: Analysts Expect Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mediwound posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 783.30% and a negative return on equity of 210.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,098,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 8,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -0.16. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

