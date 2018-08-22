Zacks: Analysts Expect InterXion Holding NV (INXN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. InterXion posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.32%. InterXion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in InterXion in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in InterXion in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INXN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 2,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,401. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. InterXion has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

