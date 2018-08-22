Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Corp (HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heska posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of HSKA opened at $104.27 on Friday. Heska has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 33,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $3,284,739.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,844.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $583,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,261. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

