Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Superior Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:SPN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. 109,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $89,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after buying an additional 3,118,109 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $18,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $11,656,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 128.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 1,366,854 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

