Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,726. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $772.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 88.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Myers Industries by 31.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

