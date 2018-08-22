Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDermott International Inc (MDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. McDermott International reported sales of $958.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of McDermott International stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $128,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $3,201,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $13,393,000.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

