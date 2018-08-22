Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $352.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the highest is $357.34 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 3,451,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dropbox by 56.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 702.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 55.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

