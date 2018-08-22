Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Corp (CCL) to Announce $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Carnival posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,291. Carnival has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.