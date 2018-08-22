Yirendai (YRD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yirendai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $17.17 on Monday. Yirendai has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 4.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. Yirendai had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Yirendai will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Yirendai by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Yirendai by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yirendai by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.