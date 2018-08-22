Yintech Investment (YIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 24th.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yintech Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Shares of YIN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Yintech Investment has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $512.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of -0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.