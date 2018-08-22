XTRD Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (XTRD)

XTRD (CURRENCY:XTRD) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. XTRD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of XTRD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XTRD has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One XTRD token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00260381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031292 BTC.

XTRD Token Profile

XTRD’s total supply is 952,457,688 tokens. XTRD’s official website is xtrd.io . XTRD’s official Twitter account is @xtradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRD is medium.com/xtradeio . The Reddit community for XTRD is /r/XtradeIO

XTRD Token Trading

XTRD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

