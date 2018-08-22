Xspand Products Lab Inc (XSPL) CEO Christopher Ferguson Acquires 6,200 Shares

Xspand Products Lab Inc (NASDAQ:XSPL) CEO Christopher Ferguson purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XSPL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,189. Xspand Products Lab Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Xspand Products Lab (NASDAQ:XSPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Xspand Products Lab, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, SRM and Fergco. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

