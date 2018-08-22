Xspand Products Lab Inc (XSPL) CEO Christopher Ferguson Acquires 6,200 Shares

Xspand Products Lab Inc (NASDAQ:XSPL) CEO Christopher Ferguson purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XSPL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,189. Xspand Products Lab Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Xspand Products Lab (NASDAQ:XSPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

About Xspand Products Lab

Xspand Products Lab, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, SRM and Fergco. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

