Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 462.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 150,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

