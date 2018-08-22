XBiotech (XBIT) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.01

Media headlines about XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. XBiotech earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3870007928993 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of XBIT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,789. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

In other XBiotech news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 62,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $248,845.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock worth $416,848 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

