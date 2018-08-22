XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3937772557629 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

