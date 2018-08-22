Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Wright Medical Group posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

In related news, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $36,092.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $32,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,627 shares of company stock worth $1,851,722. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,895,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $412,647,000 after purchasing an additional 256,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,752,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

