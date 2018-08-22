WMS Partners LLC Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of WY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 29,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

