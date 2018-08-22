WMS Partners LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after buying an additional 874,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,232,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,349,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after buying an additional 431,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,972,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,369,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. 177,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, MED downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.53.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.