WMS Partners LLC Acquires 22,150 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,510. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.91.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MDC Partners Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDCA shares. BidaskClub upgraded MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

