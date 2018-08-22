WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.52) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 237.06 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 268.75 ($3.44) on Tuesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.25).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

