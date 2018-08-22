Wingstop (WING) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):

8/22/2018 – Wingstop had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/8/2018 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/6/2018 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Wingstop had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,654. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $583,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $309,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,872.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,932,000 after purchasing an additional 293,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 15,155.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 938,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 507.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 492,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.