Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willis Lease Finance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.4618914216806 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of WLFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 2,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.70.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.
