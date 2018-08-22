Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willis Lease Finance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.4618914216806 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WLFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 2,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,224 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $70,078.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,305,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 7,960 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $248,033.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,306,353.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,986 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

