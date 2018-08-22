Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma updated its Q3 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.26-4.36 EPS.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 6,103,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,090. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,937.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.