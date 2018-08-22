Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $61.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $69.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $234.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $235.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $251.79 million to $277.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $288.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.89. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp now owns 179,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

