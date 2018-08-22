Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KLR Group

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at KLR Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KLR Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

NYSE WLL opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

