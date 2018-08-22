Westlake Chemical (WLK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical’s profits surged year over year in second-quarter 2018. Adjusted earnings for the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales topped the same. The company is benefiting from the synergies of Axiall acquisition and strong demand for its major products. The company remains on track to realize significant synergies and cost savings related to the Axiall acquisition. Increased demand for major products across both Vinyls and Olefins segments is also driving its revenues. Westlake Chemical should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. It has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces headwind from raw material cost inflation which may affect its margins. Its operations are exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MED reissued a buy rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.71.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $4,019,580.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,569.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

