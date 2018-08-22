Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

GFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $17.79.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maintain a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in variable rate instruments of the United States and non-United States issuers, including the United States and non-United States investment grade and high-yield debt, senior loans, emerging market debt and derivatives related to these securities.

