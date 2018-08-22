Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (DMO) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

DMO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,321. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, consisting of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.