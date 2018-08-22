Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

HIX remained flat at $$6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,207. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.