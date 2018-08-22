Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

