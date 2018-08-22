Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (GDO)

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

GDO stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,588. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $18.58.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and then to liquidate and distribute substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

