Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,563 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,135,983.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $506,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,353.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,358 shares of company stock worth $16,588,400. 29.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. 3,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 53.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

