Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 299.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of IR opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $259,109.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,936 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

