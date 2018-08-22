Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $34.32 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.71% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 462.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 257.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $173,389.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $240,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,286 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

