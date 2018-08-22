Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $33.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 17,297.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.60% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $33,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,112,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,345,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 607,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 598,637 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

