Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,705,000 after purchasing an additional 584,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722,334 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,850,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,956 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

NYSE WFC opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,567 shares of company stock worth $8,721,299. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

