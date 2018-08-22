Wells Fargo & Co Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Price Target to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 707,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

