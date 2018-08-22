WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. 26,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.