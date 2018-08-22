Weatherford International (WFT) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.61. Weatherford International shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 13990838 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.