Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

