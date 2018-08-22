WCOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (WIN)

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One WCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WCOIN has a total market capitalization of $69,738.00 and $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00261191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032330 BTC.

WCOIN Token Profile

WCOIN was first traded on December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,267 tokens. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com . WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WCOIN

WCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

