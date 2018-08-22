Wayfair Inc (W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $2,066,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, July 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $2,160,020.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Niraj Shah sold 18,142 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $2,196,633.36.

On Monday, July 9th, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $1,626,380.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $442,360.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Niraj Shah sold 1,164 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $125,258.04.

On Monday, June 18th, Niraj Shah sold 5,164 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $575,527.80.

On Monday, June 11th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $419,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00.

W stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,032,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,970 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 331,656 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 769,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 144,580 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Ifs Securities cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.