Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $137,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $141.61 and a 52-week high of $192.94. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.07). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Longbow Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

