Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) COO William F. Bruss Sells 3,000 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WSBF stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

