Waste Management (WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.64

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.64 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 43308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.