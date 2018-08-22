Walter D. Bay Sells 9,100 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,249.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AJG opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

