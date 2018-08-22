Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

