Walmart (WMT) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $98.00 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,554,572 shares of company stock worth $912,482,787. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.