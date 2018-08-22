Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,920,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after purchasing an additional 417,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $624,899,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,583,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,247 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,554,572 shares of company stock worth $912,482,787 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

